MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 26-year-old man is wanted for aggravated assault after a stabbing in McAllen but is suspected to be hiding in Mexico, police said Monday.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is in serious condition.

The McAllen Police Department has issued an arrest warrant through the municipal court for Angel Luis Montanez, wanted for an alleged aggravated assault, police announced Monday.

Montanez is believed to be in El Control, Tamaulipas, according to police.

Officers responded to a call at around 9:55 a.m. Sunday at the 1500 block of Mobile Avenue, where the victim was stabbed, according to a press release from McAllen police.

Authorities describe Montanez as a white, 5’3″ tall man, weighing around 180 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Montanez’s whereabouts should call McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-TIPS (8477).