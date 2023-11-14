ESCOBARES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man is in critical condition after being stabbed by a woman in Roma, authorities said.

On Tuesday afternoon, deputies with the Starr County Sheriff’s Office responded to Anacua Street in Roma regarding an aggravated assault.

Upon arrival, deputies made contact with a 27-year-old man who was laying on the ground, bleeding from the chest with two stab wounds. According to the authorities, the stab wounds were caused by a woman at the scene.

The man was transported to a hospital in McAllen where he is reported to be in critical condition. The woman is also being treated for injuries.

The case remains under investigation and those with information are asked to contact the Starr County Sheriff’s Office.