Spring breakers begin to arrive at SPI, city lifts beach restrictions

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (KVEO) — On Tuesday, hours before Greg Abbott’s executive order GA-34 went into effect, South Padre Island Mayor Patrick McNulty, lifted all beach restrictions.

Crowds slowly filled the beaches on Wednesday, and the city of South Padre Island expects more families than college students this year, according to Teresa Rodriguez, senior Marketing and Communications Manager for the South Padre Island Convention and Visitors Bureau.

McNulty said in early March that there would be a family-friendly environment this year. Some families visiting said they still want people to play it safe.

“It’s up to you if you want to go out there and have some fun, but do it in a safe manner for everyone, not just you and your family,” said Ivan, a father of three visiting from San Antonio.

Hotels are less crowded and special event permits are not allowed until after April 15.

“The occupancy right now is lower than in previous years,” said Rodriguez. “As you know we are not having any special events this year, we are not having any permits.”

Though there are more families, college students have already started to arrive and some said they are glad that the state re-opened.

“Over here with Governor Abbott and everything the mask mandate and especially over here…I think everybody’s been doing their jobs and it’s time to relax a little bit,” said Brian, a student at Stephan F. Austin State University.

Other college students told KVEO they are comfortable going back out.

“I had plenty experience where we’ve gone out enough, where we didn’t have to worry about,” said Ed Castillo, a student at the University of Texas-San Antonio. “We’ve been around like 60 plus people pretty regularly and I’ve never gotten it.”

While beach restrictions are gone, the city of SPI said they still encourage everyone to follow the Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and take precautions against COVID-19.