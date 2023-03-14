SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A spring breaker was arrested after running through traffic intoxicated, authorities said.

Simon Ramos, 26, was arrested on charges of public intoxication and evading arrest, according to a news release from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza.

On Sunday, Ramos was seen stumbling and running through traffic near the 100 block of E. Harbor Street in South Padre Island. According to the release, Ramos struggled to keep his balance and was determined to be “highly intoxicated.”

When deputies attempted to speak with Ramos, he disregarded all commands and began to run away. Deputies say Ramos suffered a small laceration on his mouth during the pursuit but did not detail how he got it.

After being evaluated by SPI EMS paramedics, Ramos was placed under arrest. While Ramos was being transported, he attempted to open the door to the Cameron County Patrol Unit, the release stated.

He was additionally charged with resisting arrest/transport, the sheriff’s office said.