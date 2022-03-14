HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Spring Break brings a large number of visitors to the Valley, and with that, some doctors are concerned about the impact this week could have on COVID-19 cases in the area.

In March of 2020, the Valley reported its first case of COVID-19 shortly after Spring Break.

Two years later, Hidalgo County health authority Dr. Ivan Melendez said Spring Breakers will have a small impact on new COVID-19 cases reported in the Valley.

“The people that are on spring break, which a lot are not immunized, its the lowest group per age of people who are immunized. But they’re young, so very few of these people will end up in the hospital with COVID,” Melendez said.

COVID-19 cases in the Valley have decreased dramatically from their peak in late January.

“Before, every five minutes, there was a code being called with someone dying,” Melendez said of previous hospitalization surges. “I haven’t admitted someone with COVID in about five days. I have people with COVID now, but I have not admitted a new patient in about five days which is fantastic.”

While hospitalizations are lower than they were during the January peak, new cases are still in the hundreds but trending down.

“I feel happy,” Melendez said on the lower numbers. “I’m a little apprehensive that it’s too good to be true. But I do think that we’re going from a pandemic mode to an endemic mode and this disease will be like the flu.”

COVID being endemic means the virus will always be around but in lesser numbers.

While we’re moving toward that, Melendez said we aren’t done with the pandemic just yet.

“We’re not in the first inning, but we’re not in the ninth inning,” he said. “Certainly things look a lot better, but people are still dying every day. We still have almost 70 people in the hospital right now, that’s about seven percent of the hospital beds being occupied by people with COVID.”