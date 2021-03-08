Spring Break travel safety tips

WESLACO, Texas (KVEO) — Spring Break will be different this year because of the pandemic. However, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) gave safety tips on things to do before and after your trip.

BBB President of South Texas, Hilda Martinez, said big crowds are associated with Spring Break and that is exactly what you want to avoid this year. She added people should check COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the area they plan to travel to.

“They need to really plan ahead of time you know, take precautions before and after you take the trip, the recommendation from the CDC is to get a test first one to three days prior to you traveling and make sure you keep a copy of your negative test results with you,” said Martinez.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also recommends getting tested three to five days after travel and staying home and to self-quarantine for seven days after travel. If you do not get tested, it is safest to stay home for 10 days after travel.

Martinez added instead of a crowded beach, go hiking or camping and make sure you pack what she calls a “pandemic bag.”

“Bring facemask, have sanitizers, disinfecting wipes, make sure you carry your health insurance card with you, as well your thermometer, gloves, and hand soap because some of these restrooms do not have any hand soap,” said Martinez.

She mentioned no matter where you go for spring break, be careful, and when possible, wear your mask and maintain social distance.