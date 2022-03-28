BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — The island experienced a return to normal this Spring Break with large crowds on the beach. But with more people come the chances for more injuries.

Getting from South Padre Island to an emergency room is about a 40-minute drive. To help reduce that time, the city of South Padre set up a triage center on the island to treat minor injuries.

Malissa Gonzalez, the director of the ER at Valley Regional Medical Center (VRMC), said they assisted the city with their triage center.

“We did help staff them a couple of times,” she said. “We gave them lots of our equipment to help meet the needs of the patients.”

Despite these efforts, Gonzalez said some injuries could not be treated on the island.

“We did see a lot of trauma activity related to motor vehicle accidents and also golf cart accidents,” Gonzalez said. She said VRMC treated about four people a day for injuries related to golf cart accidents. That was only about half of the total spring break-related incidents.

“We saw an additional 10-15 patients a day directly related to spring break and activities on the island,” she said.

Gonzalez said patients from the island typically didn’t stay at the hospital for more than a few hours. Part of the problem was finding someone to come get the patient.

Gonzalez said the hospital staff had issues identifying people who didn’t have their I.Ds on them. She said people should make sure to have their emergency contact information updated on their phones to make things easier for ER staff.

“We had to get pretty creative,” Gonzalez said. “We had to look at Facebook, find their Facebook page. Once we had their real name or their true name, we would look them up on Facebook and try and locate any kind of information on there to try and get ahold of somebody.”

Besides keeping your emergency contact info updated on your phone, Gonzalez said you could also have the info saved on your lock screen.