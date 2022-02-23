SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — It’s unknown what this year’s Spring Break will look like, but rental property owners are expecting large crowds of college students which means demand justifies a price hike.

Casa Mar Azul is just one of the thousands of rentals on the island looking to reel guests in. The rental sleeps 15 guests, has its own private pool and hot tub, and comes with an ocean view, but with luxury amenities comes at a cost.



Casa Mar Azul is owned by Blue Ocean Vacation Rentals on South Padre Island.

“For that house there during Spring Break it’s probably about $1,100 a night,” said Rodney Hunter, a property manager for Blue Ocean Vacation Rentals.

Hunter told ValleyCentral that Blue Ocean Vacation Rentals oversees about 50 properties scattered across the island.

However, January was a slow month for bookings. Heading into Spring Break has also been slow for the company, but Hunter said, “just in the last three or four days I’ve had a surge of actual Spring Breakers, college kids inquiries.”

With the kind of interest beginning to flow in, Blue Ocean Vacation Rentals is having to stay “competitive with all the other thousands of condos on the island.”

The company currently uses an algorithm that looks at the cost of other properties on the island. Based on other rental property pricing, they’ll most likely match it.

“It’s a supply and demand,” said Hunter. “Now everybody is trying to get over Covid or get out of the house. Most schools didn’t have Spring Break last year, so those kids who are still in school missed out on Spring Break last year, and this year, they’re still allowing them to take a Spring Break.”

Las Sirenas Beach House, a Mexico-inspired stay is also trying to meet the demand. “Everything has gone up like everything, but it’s relatively still affordable. It’s a few hundred dollars more per night which over a vacation is not that big of a deal,” added Sandy Broadway, the property manager for Las Sirenas Beach House.

Depending on the day of the month someone books, guests will pay between $1,700 and $2,500 a night.

The property sleeps 22 guests and is right across from the first beach access on SPI. It also has a full-sized tiki bar, is a three-story home, a private pool, imported Mexican tile and has two kitchens. “It’s a very popular property and it’s going to get booked.”



Las Sirenas Beach House is managed by Sandy Broadway on South Padre Island.

Although a “standard rate” for the property, the price is expected to increase closer to summer.

Las Sirenas Beach House still has space available during the month of Spring Break, but they’re expecting to max out their stays soon. It’s a three-night minimum stay for this property and will be posted for booking the first week of March.

Most Spring Breaks in the U.S. will begin March 5 or the 19 but for Texas schools, it’ll be March 14 through 21.

Both properties told ValleyCentral they’re still preparing for the Spring Break rush, but are excited for a sense of normalcy.