Sports psychologist weighs in on Simone Biles’ decision

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Mental health is in the spotlight today as Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles pulled out of the gymnastics team final to focus on her health.

The four-time gold medalist explained to the media her decision to back out of the competition.

“It’s okay sometimes to even sit out the big competitions to focus on yourself because it shows how strong of a competitor and a person that you really are,” said Biles.

Biles received praise and support on social media for her decision.

Dr. Richard Trammel, a sports psychologist, said that even a decade ago, the response to Biles’ decision would have been different, and most likely more critical.

“Simply grind it out, that was the mentality, just simply grind it out,” explained Trammel.

That mentality can work for some people, but not everyone.

Now the importance between mental health and success in sport, and Trammel said that the tendency to ask athletes to power through mental health struggles “can be a straight line to failure.”

Biles is not the first high-profile athlete to back out of a major event for the sake of their own mental health.

Earlier this year, U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka left the French Open after she said questions from media members affected her mental health.

Trammel said that experiencing negative outside pressures is common for athletes at all levels, but it can be especially tough for the athletes at the top of their sports because they have such high expectations, and so many people waiting to tear them down if they don’t meet those expectations.

Trammel explained that those outside pressures can be suffocating.

“It’s because of everything else outside the game, right? I would prefer to not even play if I have to endure that scrutiny anymore,” said Trammel.

Trammel works with athletes at all levels who are experiencing similar issues to what Osaka and Biles are going through.

His message to them is simple: follow the examples you’re seeing now.

“That’s a great strategy. Before a complete and total burnout, which could lead to termination, why don’t we just take it easy for a little while?” asked Trammel.

Because at the end of the day, no matter what level you’re competing at, sports are supposed to be fun.

“I think we’re just a little bit too stressed out,” said Biles during the Team USA press conference. “But we should be out here having fun, and sometimes, that’s not the case.”

Biles had not indicated if she would compete in the individual events that start August 1, but she did say she was taking things one day at a time.