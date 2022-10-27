HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Pharr Economic Development Corporation announces a Spooky Candy Bash that will happen Thursday.

On Wednesday morning Monzerrath Lerma the vice president of the Rio Grande Valley Disability Scholarship Fund told ValleyCentral about the event.

Lerma spoke about Blue Baskets which represents Autism awareness, how parents can submit an online application, and information about other disabilities such as dyslexia.

The event is set for Thursday, October 27 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 1215 S. Cage Blvd. in Pharr and it is a drive-thru event.