PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Esmeralda Adame, a CEO Consulting Firm LLC with the Rio Grande Valley Literacy Center, stopped by the NBC23 studio to invite the community to the Boots and Bling Gala.

This is the 11th annual year that the RGV Literacy Center hosts the event.

The Boots and Bling Gala is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Edinburg Event Center.

Adame said the center is still looking for sponsors for the event and encourages the public to reach out.

“Everything goes into educating the Valley people and teaching them English and helping them get their GEDs,” Adame said.