Spirits of Port Isabel putting on ghost tours

PORT ISABEL, Texas ( ValleyCentral) — Halloween is just around the corner and many Port Isabel natives believe their city is haunted.

One local organization has been digging into this myth by hosting ghost tours for locals and tourists.

“Several years ago, a group of ghost hunters came to Port Isabel and the Rio Grande Valley and they declared Port Isabel the most haunted city in the Rio Grande Valley,” said Douglas Best, Creator of Spirits of Port Isabel.

There is a reason why Port Isabel is considered to be so haunted. History experts said it’s all the history going back centuries that involved so much traumatic death in the area, including the Port Isabel Lighthouse.

“A lot of things happened here. The Mexican American War [and] the Civil War took place, and this was a staging area for a lot of issues,” Best said. “Conservative General Banks actually tried to blow up the lighthouse.”

Four years ago, Douglas wanted to dig deeper into that history by teaching others. That’s why he started the Sprits of Port Isabel Ghost Tours.

“It starts at the lighthouse and then we walk down to the haunted fire station. We walk around the cemetery and come back down to what’s called the Road of Woe, ” Best said. ” In order to know why it’s called the Road of Woe you have to go on the tour because it is explained by one of the ghosts.”

Besides looking for real spirits, Best also creates his own historical experts and ghost characters to teach people all about the local history. Best said he always enjoys teaching something new to people.

“I love watching and using education as a means to make people happy,” Best said. “Right now the world is full of negative stuff and this is actually positive. It’s enjoyable.”

Since starting the ghost tours, Douglas said he’s received multiple reports from locals and tourists about ghost sightings, not only at the lighthouse but across Port Isabel.

“One of the businesses across the street told me yesterday about an old gentleman in a rocking chair that disappears,” Best said.

However, with all of the haunted history, Best said it keeps this town unique.

“You should be proud of the history that is here and I’m looking forward to sharing your history with you if you haven’t been able to keep up with it,” Best said.

If you are interested in being a part of these ghost tours, you can visit the Spirits of Port Isabel website to get tickets.