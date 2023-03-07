SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Tourists on South Padre Island are reacting to the kidnappings of four Americans, that left two of them dead across the border in Tamaulipas.

Some tourists say even if the deadly incident had not occurred they said they still would have stayed away.

“In fact, one time we went down there last year it was because some people wanted to go and walk down the street,” said tourist Bob Lauver. “He said to me are there parts of this town you won’t go and I said you’ll find out a couple of minutes from the blocks. Later he says, ‘yeah okay I get it now.'”

“Just don’t even think about going over there just stay on the United States side,” said Patrick Schlueter.