SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of South Padre Island Environmental Health Services Department (EHSD) will host an E-Waste Recycling event for Earth Day.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday April 23, at the South Padre Island Community Center (4501 Padre Boulevard), according to a press release from the City of South Padre Island.

The goal of the event is to “provide an opportunity for safe and responsible recycling of unwanted electronics,” the release stated.

Those interested are encouraged to bring electronics and regular recycling items to the event.

“This is a great opportunity for our community to properly dispose of electronics, said Victor Baldonivos, Environment Health Director, in the release. “By participating, you will reduce the negative impact that improper disposal of e-waste would otherwise have on our delicate environment.”

The release stated that consumers and businesses discard 2.7 million tons worth of televisions, computers, cell phones and hard copy peripherals every year.

“Approximately twenty-five percent of these electronics were collected for recycling, with the remainder disposed of primarily in landfills, where the precious metals cannot be recovered,” the release stated.

The event will be in partnership with Republic Services, RDA technologies, Friends of Animal Rescue and Sea Turtle Inc.

For more information, contact EHSD at (956)-761-8123.