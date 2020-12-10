SPI suspends special event beach permits, affecting Spring Break 2021

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (KVEO) — South Padre Island has announced the suspension of all beach permits leaving venue owners worried about their planning for the 2021 Spring Break.

“COVID hit right in the middle of spring break last year. We had to shut everything down our artists didn’t come we had to do refunds, I mean it was a very difficult time for us,” said Clayton Brashear, owner of Clayton’s Beach Bar and Grill.

With spring break just three months away, it could mean a difficult time for SPI once again. During a meeting city council members approved a motion to suspend all special event beach permits until April 15. It means outdoor concerts on the beach are not permitted.

“Spring break is one of our biggest months on the island so it means a lot to us we need to fill up the hotel rooms we need to treat people right we need to have kids social distance,” said Brashear.

Council members voted to not allow large venues during spring break to help stop the spread of COVID-19. While this decision stops the concerts on the beach, Mayor Patrick McNulty said businesses are still open.

“Every bar, every restaurant is still open and anybody that has the opportunity to do what they want to do and it’s just we’re trying to protect the beach,” he said.

Mayor McNulty said they are trying to figure out safer ways to host spring break and help the city’s economy.

“We just hope by us keeping SPI as safe as it can be and inviting families to come down for spring break. We are coming up with other options like “May Break” type idea to try and make up for this loss of revenue that’s going to happen,” said McNulty.

Mayor McNulty is hopeful vendors can understand this decision was made to keep the community safe.