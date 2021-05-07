SPI Skatepark to have its grand opening Saturday

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (KVEO) – The City of South Padre Island will be celebrating the grand opening of its first skatepark on Saturday.

It is a dream come true for long time skateboarders on South Padre Island.

The city will be opening the long-awaited skatepark at John L. Tompkins Park on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

In March 2019, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission awarded SPI with a non-urban outdoor recreation grant of $500,000.

The fund is typically used to fund city park projects for outdoor recreation.

Tompkins Park first open to the public in October 2016 and was expected to have the skatepark open by summer 2020.

However, the project broke ground February 2021 and is now complete.

City workers were seen Friday morning working on the finishing touches around the concrete skatepark in preparation for the grand opening.

Many skateboarding groups who advocated tirelessly for a skatepark to be built on the island will be in attendance tomorrow.

As a long-time skateboarder, Raul Valdez of Refuge Crew, says a skatepark was something the community needed.

“I am stoked and happy that the skatepark is finally done,” said Valdez. “The island needs this and so do the locals. I just want to see everyone have a fun, safe time and make memories with their friends.”

The skatepark is located at 6100 Padre Blvd.