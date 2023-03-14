SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Travel experts at U.S. News & World Report shared the best cheap spring break trips and South Padre Island made the list.

The Island was ranked as No. 5 on the list for its affordability and fun. It is described as having hotels with nightly rates of around $200 or less and DJs and celebrities at nightclubs.

“South Padre Island, Texas, is a hot spring break destination for college students,” the list stated. “What’s more, this South Texas locale is only about 30 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border, meaning you’ll get to enjoy warm weather without having to leave the country.”

Ranked at No. 1 is Key West. It is described as a small island in the Florida Keys known for its “tranquil beaches and premier snorkeling opportunities.”

Guests can expect plenty of spots for partying along rowdy Duval Street, while also soaking up some culture at the Ernest Hemingway Home & Museum.