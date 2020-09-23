SPI officials work to restore sand dunes damaged by high tides

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (KVEO) — South Padre Island saw significant damage as Tropical Storm Beta approached the Texas coast.

The storm caused high tides that led to the erosion of protective sand dunes.

(Credit: Gage Divin, KVEO Photojournalist)

Last Saturday, Cameron County closed beach access to vehicular traffic as a result. Tuesday, they reopened.

“We are in communication with the National Weather Service to get updated information,” said Cameron county public information officer Melissa Elizardi.

(Credit: Gage Divin, KVEO Photojournalist)

“The storm pushed all that water up so we actually saw increased water on the ocean and base heights as well,” said Shoreline director Kristina Boburka. “Not only for the island but for the whole Lower Rio Grande Valley that is our first protective system against any major storm any major high tide. That’s going to stop the water from coming any further inland.”

Kristina Boburka works for the city of South Padre Island and said the vegetation that grows inside the dunes offer more protection during serve weather events. They’re working to restore and protect the island.

“We partner with the Texas General Land Office and the U.S. Army Core of Engineer’s Beach Nourishment Effort, so we already reached out to them to see when the next time they can come out to get an onshore placement of material,” she added.