SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) —Nonprofit organization Sea Turtle Inc. is hosting its second annual Kemp’s Krawl 5k beach walk/run event in efforts to raise money for the marine species.

The family-friendly run will include pit stops along the route at conservation stations to play games and learn facts about the beach and sea turtles.

“We are so excited to see this event continue to grow and evolve in its second year,” Wendy Knight, chief executive officer at Sea Turtle Inc. said. “We are currently under construction for the new hospital, and this event and its proceeds will help us build a hospital that lives up to the legacy of Sea Turtle Inc.”

The race will start at 8 a.m., Saturday, May 13, at the beach access in front of Holiday Inn Beach Resort, at 100 Padre Blvd. in South Padre Island.

Participants can register for the event on the Sea Turtle Inc. website.

All registration fees will be donated to the non-profit organization.

Registration includes a medal, a free t-shirt, a drawstring backpack and more.