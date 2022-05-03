SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Keep Texas Beautiful (KTB) recently named the City of South Padre Island a Gold Star Affiliate, it is the highest status any community affiliate can achieve.

According to a news release, in 2021 KTB affiliates engaged 41,550 volunteers who contributed 190,094 hours to collect 3.25 million pounds of waste and recyclables from Texas roadways, trails, and waterways.

The City of South Padre Island successfully implemented programs to clean up litter, reduce and recycle waste, educate local citizens, and beautify and enhance the local community.

Environmental Health Services Department (EHSD) highlighted their beach cleanups and how the Anti-Litter Beach Program is utilized during the summer months to educate beach-goers on the importance of a litter-free beach and to leave nothing but footprints behind.

To achieve Gold Star status, affiliates must share information on their mission and goals, answer questions about their economic development and diversity and inclusion practices, or participate in the Beautify Texas Awards or Governor’s Community Achievement Awards programs, and provide a letter of support from their community.

KTB will formally recognize Gold Star communities during its 55th annual conference in June.