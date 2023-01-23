SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of South Padre Island announced improvements for the Island Metro’s Shelter will begin Tuesday.

The improvements will include 17 new bus trailers throughout South Padre Island and Port Isabel.

City officials indicate the Island Metro will temporarily move bus stops to the nearest parking lot or next to the current location. No significant changes will occur to any bus routes.

The changes will be effect while the new bus shelters are being assembled.

The temporary bus locations are as follows:

Las Palmas Shopping Center (Church’s Chicken) – Port Isabel

Walmart – Port Isabel

Laguna Madre Youth Center – Port Isabel

Move It Storage (Basin Street) – Port Isabel

Washington Street – Port Isabel

Museum – Port Isabel

410 Plaza – South Padre Island

For more information, contact the Island Metro at (956) 761-8178.