SPI mayor lifts COVID-19 restrictions for beach operations

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO) — On Tuesday night, South Padre Island Mayor Patrick McNulty rescinded the emergency order regarding COVID-19 restrictions for beachgoers.

McNulty signed the order a couple of hours before Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order GA-34 goes into effect.

Beginning Wednesday, March 10, at 12:01 a.m., South Padre Island, along with other cities across Texas will lift measures that prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The newly signed order lifts the following measures:

BEACH VENDORS

Beach vendors can only preset the front-row following the spacing guidelines below.

All non-single pole shade structures will be prohibited.

All single-pole shade structures will be separated by a minimum of 15 feet from the outside edge/tip of the structure.

All secondary beach chairs and umbrellas must be stored at the dune line and setup on demand only.

Chairs and umbrellas must be rented and occupied at the time of setup, for the secondary rows.

Only two chairs per single pole shade structure will be permitted.

BEACH GOERS

All types of canopies and pop-up tents will be prohibited. Single-pole shade structures larger than 8 feet (96-inches) in diameter will be prohibited.

All single-pole shade structures will be separated by a minimum of 15 feet from the outside edge/tip of the structure.

Only two chairs per single pole shade structure will be permitted.

Other setups are prohibited within the 15 feet between the equipment.

