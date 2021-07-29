SPI man sentenced to federal prison for child pornography

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — A 25-year-old man was sentenced to federal prison for possessing and distributing child pornography, according to a press release.

In 2018, Homeland Security Investigations’ Rio Grande Valley Child Exploitation Task Force began to investigate Miguel Angel Lopez for sharing child pornography online.

After finding his address in Brownsville, authorities searched the house and found 63,975 unique images and 853 unique videos of child pornography.

In October 2019, Miguel Angel Lopez pleaded guilty to receiving and possessing child pornography and transferring obscene material to a minor.

On Thursday U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez Jr. sentenced Lopez to 15 years in federal prison and was ordered to pay $36,00 in restitution to the victims.

After completing his time in prison, Lopez will be on supervised release for 15 years with restricted access to children and the internet. He was also ordered to register as a sex offender.

Lopez will remain in custody while the transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility is determined.