SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Residents on South Padre Island know the severity of hurricane season and speak on how important it is to stay in the know about the latest weather updates.

“You kind of get used to it,” Tommy Saenz, a long-time resident of South Padre Island, said. “You still get a little scared at times. There are sometimes like ‘Oh my god, maybe I should have gone.'”

He said he’s seen a number of strong storms – and the damages they cause – like Hurricane Dolly in 2008.

“We saw boats that were lifted up thrown on top of other boats, boats were picked up shoved into a piling, a hole right through the boat,” Saenz said.

Saenz along with other residents of South Padre and Port Isabel say experiencing Hurricane Dolly was intense.

“You can’t describe the sounds, they’re almost like demonic,” Saenz said. “It’s just weird sounds, low frequency grunting, the high wind.”

George Lopez, owner of SPI Wind Sport said there was a point where it sounded like there was a freight train outside.

Aside from the sounds of Dolly’s arrival – the site the next morning was alarming.

“When I got back to the Island the whole dock that was out here it was completely ripped up, some of it on the parking lot, some of it still in the water,” Lopez said.

Businesses along the bay suffered severe damage – but homes were also affected. The force of the hurricane was so strong that it wiped out an entire condominium.

Across the street, a house was completely wiped out with the force of the hurricane.

“It’s like somebody came in and took a knife and cut that section out,” Saenz said. “So, it took out the last condo and then the house.”

With severe damage to structures and power outages for over a week – the community gathered to help each other in a time of need.

“After the third day of not having power, we finally got the generator, but we gave out food because we didn’t want it to go to waste,” Cody Pace, general manager of Tom & Jerry’s Bar & Grill, said.

Pace’s business is one of many that joined in providing resources for hurricane victims.

“South Padre is one big family, everyone tries to help each other, that’s what’s cool about living on a small island, you just try to help each other out,” Pace said.

Saenz said residents have to make the best of it because they are typically not going to have power for at least a week to 10 days or more.

“So, what are you going to do,” he said. “Well, we’re going to go surf for a little bit and then we go help neighbors.”

Saenz along with the others say they’re prepared for any potential hurricanes and recommend listening to local authorities and weather services.

“You got to have your food, water. Have enough food and water for like 10 days,” Saenz said. “You get plenty of warning. We know with hurricanes when they are coming when they are approximately going to hit. It’s not like a tornado. So, you got plenty of advance warning to prepare.”