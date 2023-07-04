SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Bookings for helicopter rides across South Padre Island are now available.

There are three different packages, starting at different prices, for those who want to see SPI from a different view.

Rides are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week and are located five miles north of the South Padre Island Adventure Park, 21040 State Park 100.

The three different packages are

The cruise: Recommended for first-time flyers. For up to three passengers and a maximum total weight of 550 lbs. Price ranges from $49.99 per person or $149.97 total.

All of Padre: Recommended for those who want to take their tour of SPI to a new level. Maximum weight is 550 lbs. or up to three passengers. Prices range from $89.99 per person or $269.97 in total.

SpaceX: Package is for those who want to get up and personal with the SpaceX rockets and fly all over SPI. The maximum amount of total weight per flight is 550 lbs. or three passengers. Price is $123.99 per person.

For more information on bookings, contact South Padre Island Adventure Park at (806) 683-6777 or (806) 683-9071.