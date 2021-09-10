SPI Food Truck Festival returns as food trucks trend in the RGV

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The South Padre Island Food Truck Festival returns for a second year after it was put on hold in 2020 because of the pandemic.

The CEO of JAG Downtown Festival and Events, John Garcia, said this is the second year he has collaborated with the South Padre Island Convention and Visitors Bureau to coordinate the festival.

Garcia said the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley conducted a study that showed hotel occupancy increased the weekend of the inaugural food truck festival, in 2019.

He said the event attracted many visitors to South Padre Island and is hoping this year’s attendance will be high.

Garcia explained the festival is being held at the Beach Park at Isla Blanca and will feature multiple food trucks and music.

“It’s a family event festival, we’ll have food trucks, plus the water park, arts and craft vendors, and also it’s something to do on the weekend with the families,” said Garcia.

The owner of Sanchez Trailers in Alamo, Joe Sanchez, explained that the food truck industry is trending and he has seen growth in his business since the start of the pandemic.

“Actually, with COVID, 2020 was one of the biggest sales we had, why? Because a lot of the restaurants didn’t have drive-thrus, so they were buying food trucks, to make it into drive-thrus,” said Sanchez.

Sanchez said he has been in the food truck manufacturing business for 20 years and has provided trucks across the world. He explained with cities in South Texas accepting food trucks, he has seen growth in the industry in this area.

He said customers find it easier to startup and invest in food truck businesses, but recommends people shop for their food truck wisely.

Sanchez recommends shoppers ensure when shopping for a food truck, they make sure it is ready to meet health department requirements.

He said location is key and finding a spot with high traffic will be the best choice for a food truck business.

For more information on the second annual SPI Food Truck Festival and Sanchez Trailers, visit their websites.