SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The South Padre Island Fire Department is scheduling tryouts for the 2023 Junior Lifeguard Program.

The program is open to children between the age of 10 and 15. The program is free and the first 20 participants to pass the swim test will be accepted into the program.

Tryouts will be held May 20 and June 3 by appointment.

“To participate, youths should have an interest in the beach environment, must be able to swim two laps (100 meters) in five minutes, and be able to tread water for five minutes,” a release from South Padre Island stated.

The Junior Lifeguard Program begins June 19 and ends June 30. Classes will meet from 8 a.m. to noon on Mondays and Wednesdays or Tuesdays and Thursdays depending on skill level. The Fire Department will also host optional sports training days on Fridays that offer more intensive physical training and competition practice.

Students of the program will learn CPR, first aid, swim rescues jetty jumps and more.

To schedule a tryout, contact Lieutenant Pedro Casillas at pcasillas@myspi.org or (956) 761-3828.

“This camp is a great first step for those who are interested in eventually becoming South Padre Island Beach Patrol lifeguards,” Jim Pigg, fire chief said.