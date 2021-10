SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of South Padre Island is experiencing weather-related interruptions with the emergency lines.

The emergency lines include 911, if anybody needs immediate assistance they are asked to call the non-emergency line (956) 761-5454 or the alternate line (956) 761-8114.

AT&T has been notified and working to resolve the issues, according to the city spokesperson.