SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Emergency lines and non-emergency lines are experiencing interruptions, according to a press release from the City of South Padre Island.

The city alerts those in need of immediate assistance to use the alternate non-emergency lines: (956) 761-8114 or (956) 761-8116.

The interruption is a regional and statewide issue that AT&T is trying to restore.