SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Coast Guard is searching for a missing man last seen at South Padre Island.

According to a release, the Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center received a call at 5 a.m. from the master of a 65-foot commercial fishing vessel.

The Santa Fe master reported one of his crew members was missing about 35 miles offshore.

The missing man is described as a 5-foot-10-inch tall, 150-pound Latino.

He was last seen wearing a tank top and shorts. He was not wearing a live vest, according to the report.

This story will be updated as more information is presented.