SPI beach cleanup volunteers help pickup after spring breakers

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (KVEO) – Now that spring break is over for many, the beach at South Padre Island seems to be back to normal.

However, SPI Beach Clean Up volunteers like Richard Hitchcox say there is a lot of trash left behind.

“There’s a lot more junk out here,” Hitchcox said.





Larry Jacobson is also a volunteer who shared it is normal for him to fill up to three to four bags of trash.

“Even though we have a lot of garbage cans along up and down the beach people still do not put the garbage where it belongs,” Jacobson said.

SPI Beach Clean-Up Coordinator Nelda Vega says it was not surprising to see a large amount of trash because of large crowds during spring break.

“We had families, spring breakers and winter Texans so it was a mixture of everything,” Vega said.

Although volunteers help pick up a variety of trash from the sand, Vega says it is important for residents and the city to do a better job at keeping the beach clean.





Due to the pandemic, Vega understands it has been challenging for people to gather with others so she is offering supplies for those who would like to start their own clean up group.