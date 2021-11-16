SPI announces “Lights Over South Padre” schedule

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The City of South Padre Island announced this year’s “Lights Over South Padre” event schedule.

“This holiday season, we want you to considering trading snow for sand,” said Ed Caum, South Padre Island Tourism Director, in a press release. “Come out and enjoy our beautiful island and sculp a snowman out of sand. Or would he be a sandman?”

The schedule is included below:

Holiday Light Show

  • Monday, Nov. 22 – Sunday Jan. 16
  • 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
  • South Padre Island Convention Center

Tree Lighting Ceremony

  • Wednesday, Dec. 1
  • 5 p.m.
  • South Padre Island City Hall

Christmas Street Parade

  • Friday, Dec. 3
  • 6 p.m.
  • Mars to Kingfish Street

Lighted Boat Parade

  • Saturday, Dec. 4
  • 6 p.m.
  • Route begins at Sea Ranch Marina

