MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Wednesday, LEAP for STEM received a $10,000 Spectrum Digital Education grant for its STEM Summer Camps.

The grant is part of the broadband connectivity provider’s six-year, $8 million commitment to promote digital education and broadband technology in communities across the country.

LEAP for STEM will use the funding to provide summer camps for low-income families where students are able to participate in STEM programs that promote robotics, coding, engineering, and technology.

“There is a very big need for STEM Education, and the kids in our community are hungry for it,” said Milly Hernandez, director of LEAP for STEM. “So we just wanted to do our part and give a little bit back and figure out how we can make that impact.”

The organization has plans to expand to hosting a year-round after-school program and increase its services to provide homework assistance as well as, social and emotional support to the community.

Spectrum also donated 30 laptops.

Emiliano Pena contributed to this report.