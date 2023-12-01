HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Spectrum announced Friday that Loaves & Fishes of the Rio Grande Valley has received $50,000 through Spectrum Community Center Assist.

According to Spectrum, it is their $30 million philanthropic initiative to revitalize local community centers and invest in job training programs in underserved rural and urban neighborhoods where Spectrum operates.

Spectrum will begin the partnership on Dec. 2 at Loaves & Fishes of the Rio Grande Valley, located at 514 South E. St. in Harlingen where Spectrum employees and community volunteers will provide repairs and other physical improvements to the facility.

The money will be used for food assistance, shelter, and housing support, as well as their education and job training program, which includes vocational skills development to help individuals improve their employment prospects and achieve self-sufficiency.

New laptops will be donated along with a dedication of a new training and technology room to support the organization’s training and technology programs. In addition, Spectrum will provide Loaves & Fishes an advanced 1 gigabit-per-second internet service, for the life of the program.