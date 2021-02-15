Closing or Delays

Spectrum alerts customers that it will work to fix conectivity once it is safe

The nation’s second largest cable operator, Spectrum, officially opened its first bilingual call center in McAllen on Thursday. 6/2017 KVEO)

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — Spectrum customers without TV or internet services are being advised by the company that they are working to fix the issue.

According to the company, Winter Storm Shirley is impacting connectivity for Spectrum customers in the Rio Grande Valley.

A release from Spectrum states that workers will be sent out to fix the issue once it is safe enough for them to do so.

Local power is necessary for Spectrum to restore TV and internet services, so Spectrum advises all residents to report power outages.

