Specialty school application process opens at Harlingen CISD

HARLINGEN, Texas — The Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District’s (CISD) application process for specialty schools is now open.

The district said six schools are accepting applications for the 2020-2021 school year. They range from Pre-kindergarten to high school students.

The schools are:

Lee H. Means Fine Arts Academy (Pre-K – 5)

STEM 2 Preparatory Academy (Grades – 8)

Preparatory Academy (Grades – 8) Harlingen School of Health Professionals (Grades 8-12)

Early College High School (Incoming 9th Grade Students)

Vernon Middle School World Languages Academy (Incoming 6th Grade Students)

Gutierrez Middle School of Arts and Sciences (6-8)

The application process is simple said the district. Students and parents are able to fill out the necessary information online, including a short essay to tell the district more about the applicant.

“The most important part, more than anything, is that if our students truly have a passion for our specialty schools, then I say submit the application and begin the process,” said Veronica Kortan, Administrator for Organizational Development.

That application is available on the Harlingen CISD website. Open house for the six specialty schools in the district will be announced next week.