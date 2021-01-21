Special Report: Renewed hope for Dreamers

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — For the past four years, the future for DACA recipients remained uncertain. However, with Biden’s presidential win there is now a regained sense of hope.

“The land of opportunity you know pretty much you know if you want to work hard you will end up getting what you want,” said Everardo Suarez, a Dreamer under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA).

According to the Associated Press, DACA has shielded hundreds of thousands of people who came to the U.S. as children from deportation since it was introduced in 2012.

For many Dreamers like Suarez it has been challenging.

“We can not apply to some government jobs, run for board positions or I have always dreamed of one day running for congress and that’s not an option right now,” said Suarez.

Doors they hope the Biden administration will open.

“I don’t think I can celebrate, I don’t think it’s a win until I see action,” said Samantha Aleman, a dreamer and senior at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

Aleman says Biden’s win is a step forward but not a celebration.

“A lot of us are pretty tired of politicians having empty promises and not fulfilling their promises and kind of leaving us on their backside.”

Many Dreamers look forward to citizenship, Attorneys Noe Robles and Margie Villalobos encourage Dreamers to remain hopeful.

“This administration is gonna come in and I think that is going to be one of their priorities, that’s what president Biden said and I believe it, I believe he will keep his word,” said Villalabos.

Both attorneys say it is hard to predict the future but having the DACA program open up for new applicants is already a great start for those who continue to seek in the land of opportunity.

“Anyone out there who is undocumented who qualifies for the program should take immediate application and submit it and going,” said Robles.

During his first hours in office, President Biden signed an executive order to protect the DACA program.