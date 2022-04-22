MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The 2022 Spring Games of the Special Olympics Texas Rio Grande Valley area is kicking off in McAllen.

The two-day event began on Friday, April 2022 and will continue on Saturday, April 23 at the McAllen Memorial Stadium.

ValleyCentral has a crew at the stadium to provide coverage of the events.

On Friday, the following events will take place: assisted and unassisted walks, wheelchair races, 25-meter race, 400-meter race and all of the relays.

The opening ceremony is scheduled to follow the conclusion of the Friday events, at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday will feature the 50-meter race, the 100-300-meter races and pentathlon athletes.

There will also be an Olympic Village for those at the event to enjoy, according to the Special Olympics Texas website.