RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A vacated state house of representatives seat will soon have a new member holding the position.

Governor Greg Abbott called for a special election to be held for Texas State House of Representatives District 38 on Monday, May 7 with early voting starting on Monday, April 25. This position was vacated when Eddie Lucio III filed his resignation from the house in January.

Candidates interested in being considered for the ballot must file their applications with the Secretary of State by Monday, March 7.

Whoever wins this position will only hold the position for a few months, however, with the election for the next full term for this position on the ballot in November.

The deadline to file for this position passed in late 2021 with only two candidates registering.

Erin Gamez and Jonathan Gracia will face off for the Democratic nomination in March. With those being the only candidates that applied, the winner of the March election will run unopposed in November.

Gamez ran against Lucio III in the 2020 Democratic primary election for this position and lost by less than 800 votes. Garcia, meanwhile, is running for this position for the first time. He is a Cameron County Justice of the Peace.

District 38 covers an area of Cameron County containing parts of Brownsville, Harlingen, and San Benito, among others. Lucio III held this position from 2007 until his resignation in 2022. His father, Eddie Lucio Jr., also announced in 2021 he would not seek to retain his position as a member of the Texas Senate from the 27th District. Lucio Jr. has held this position since 1991.