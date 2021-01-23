SpaceX wants to drill for Natural Gas in the RGV

BOCA CHICA, Texas (KVEO) — SpaceX held a meeting with the energy regulators on the idea of potentially drilling for natural gas here in the RGV.

SpaceX wants to drill wells close to the launch pad, they said in a meeting with the Texas Railroad Commission.

“We don’t know what’s going on,” said Jim Chapman, Friends of Wild Life Corridor President.

We’ve reached out to get the transcripts of the meeting and was told the request will take weeks.

This creates more questions than answers for Chapman.

“Is the natural gas they would get liquefied natural gas and use that for rocket,” he said.

It isn’t clear what the drilling would be specifically used for but there’s a lot of environmental implications impacting the area.

“We need to know what they’re planning the FAA and other agencies evaluate the environmental implications you know most of the land out there is public land,” he said.

As SpaceX continues to reach new heights…community members want to make sure they’re not left behind.

“We need to know what’s going on and that needs to be evaluated rigorously,” he said.