Boca Chica, Texas (KVEO)—SpaceX is set to launch the Starship SN9 prototype on Monday at Boca Chica.

According to SpaceX, the prototype will launch with an altitude of approximately 12.5 kilometers. A launch attempt is possible between 12 pm and 6 pm Central time.

Credit: NASASpaceflight

However, as with testing, there is always a chance that teams could decide to stand down and try again on a different day.

Watch live here:

