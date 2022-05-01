CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Hundreds of SpaceX supporters came in full force at the Boca Chica Starbase on Saturday. A rally was held to show appreciation to Elon Musk and his company’s contributions to the valley.

Jack Yuen is the Director of Maker SpaceX Boca Chica, a local non-profit organization. Yuen chose to organize this appreciation event to find out how many SpaceX supporters are there in the valley.

“I wanted to get a visual on how much support there really was in the area,” Yuen said. ” It’s difficult to get here we are 20 miles away from town, it’s a weekend, I keep on hearing people say I love SpaceX.”

As part of a photoshoot the mass crowd of supporters formed into the shape of a heart as a way to say thank you. Many Brownsville residents say SpaceX is improving the local economy.

“Many individuals that were looking for opportunities often have to relocate out of town to other port cities, especially the welders, and now we have opportunities for welders and engineers,” said Hector Hernandez.

Other supporters included students from Brownsville ISD. Superintended Dr. Rene Gutiérrez told ValleyCentral that having SpaceX in Brownsville is also bringing more career opportunities for students.

“We want them to stay here we don’t want them to go anywhere they belong here with us in South Texas in Brownsville and our kids need to be part of that rally,” Gutierrez said.

SpaceX is continuing to wait on FAA’s environmental study which now won’t be released until May 31. However, Brownsville City Commissioner Jessica Tetreau hopes SpaceX’s inspiration will stay.

“We appreciate them on what they have given us, that hope they have given us,” Tetreau said. “I hope the FAA can count that and understand how much they truly mean to us. “

In the meantime, Brownsville residents are holding on to that hope.

You know I hope we get this clearance we’ve got to protect our wildlife, we’ve got to protect our area, we have to do some collaboration with SpaceX, said Alejandro Farias. ” I hope it all goes through, I want to see launch from here one day and tomorrow as we go.”