SpaceX Starship SN9 standing on launchpad, flight expected soon

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) – SpaceX is making rapid progress at their Boca Chica testing site. Following the historic SN8 launch two weeks ago, the company has moved forward with its testing and is showing signs of a future launch.

On Tuesday, the next 165-foot prototype, Starship Serial Number 9 (SN9), slowly rolled down Highway 4, from the “high bay” storage building to the launch pad.

SN9 making its way down Highway 4. Video courtesy: @DenverParaFlyer

Originally, SN9 was intended to be moved to the launch pad soon after the SN8 launch. Those plans were scrapped after the prototype sustained some exterior damage.

An unknown issue caused the prototype to tip over inside of the high bay. The damage has since been repaired.

It is unknown when SN9 is scheduled to launch, but it is speculated that the spacecraft could launch around the New Year.

SN9 is expected to reach the same 12 km altitude as its predecessor and achieve the landing.