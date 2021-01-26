SpaceX postpones Starship SN9 flight test, possible launch day set Thursday or Friday

Credit: NASASpaceflight

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—The latest SpaceX Starship prototype did not get off the ground Tuesday from Elon Musk’s rocket development facility on Boca Chica.

Hundreds of people were hoping to witness the launch of SpaceX’s Starship SN9 and left disappointed Tuesday as the attempt was canceled.

Musk’s SN9, underwent a series of test fires and had a few of its engines swapped out earlier this month in preparation for a high-altitude test flight.

Plans to launch Monday and Tuesday were scrubbed due to the weather in Boca Chica.

Credit: NASASpaceflight

We could still get lucky and see the sequel to the ordeal of SN8 Thursday or Friday, but scrubs and delays have been part of the routine in Starship’s development process.

