PORT ISABEL, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After the explosion of SpaceX’s Starship 24 miles off the coast of South Padre Island, some residents walked out of their homes to find their cars covered in what looks like dust.

After what some say was a successful launch, Port Isabel residents found residue on their vehicles which they presume to be left by the SpaceX Starship.

It is a brown powder-like substance that covered their cars and other property.

“It’s been worse because we have dust storms around here,” said Letty Keplinger, Port Isabel resident. “It’s like it was OK. And it wiped out really easily, so, it’s not a big deal.”

While the residue is troubling for some residents, others like Keplinger were more concerned with the loud trembling that took place in their homes during the launch.

“It was quite trembly,” she said. “Actually, I was on the second floor of my house and it was pretty trembly. The floor shook, the windows were shaking, so, it was pretty scary.”

Joseph Watts has been traveling to see rocket launches for most of his life. He says the residue may be particles of stainless steel or internal tubing from the rocket.

“I mean, that whole booster is all stainless [so it] could have been internal plumbing, ” Watts said. “It could have been pieces of the rocket or the engines themselves.”

Watts said there might be some people who are collecting these particles as souvenirs of Thursday’s historic launch.

“We’ll see it on eBay for millions of dollars,” Watts said.

Thursday’s launch marked the second flight test attempt for Starship. The first test was scrubbed Monday due to a frozen valve.

SpaceX has not announced a date for future tests at Boca Chica.