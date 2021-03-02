SpaceX seeks to incorporate Boca Village to Starbase, Texas

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. confirmed SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s interest in incorporating Boca Chica Village into the city of Starbase, Texas.
The county’s press release said the county commissioner’s court was informed of SpaceX’s venture in this matter.
“If SpaceX and Elon Musk would like to pursue down this path, they must abide by all state incorporated statutes. Cameron County will process any appropriate petitions in conformity with applicable law.”Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr.