SpaceX seeks to incorporate Boca Village to Starbase, Texas

FILE – In this March 14, 2019, file photo, Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks before unveiling the Model Y at Tesla’s design studio in Hawthorne, Calif. Musk is going on trial for his troublesome tweets in a case pitting the billionaire against a British diver he allegedly dubbed a pedophile. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. confirmed SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s interest in incorporating Boca Chica Village into the city of Starbase, Texas.

The county’s press release said the county commissioner’s court was informed of SpaceX’s venture in this matter.

“If SpaceX and Elon Musk would like to pursue down this path, they must abide by all state incorporated statutes. Cameron County will process any appropriate petitions in conformity with applicable law.”

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr.

