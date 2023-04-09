BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The highly anticipated launch of the SpaceX starship this month is drawing crowds from across the country.

“Yeah, it’s going to be great, and the students are excited about it. To think that rockets are being launched from their backyard. It’s a wow,” said retired educator and founder of the South Texas Astronomical Society, Carol Lee Lutsinger.

SpaceX’s CEO Elon Musk announced this week that the Starship is fully stacked and ready to launch pending regulatory approval.

The possibility of the first orbital launch at the Boca Chica facility in Brownsville has many locals excited, including members of the STARSociety.

“This upcoming milestone is a whole new different game. I think put everything that happened before and that happened after, it’s going to be a different world once we launch into orbital,” said Victor De Los Santos, the executive director of the STARSociety.

The organization aims to provide space science education through outreach programs and other initiatives involving space, even working with NASA.

Members of the organization said they enjoy seeing the excitement in children and their families when it comes to space exploration, especially having SpaceX close to home.

Aside from witnessing history with rocket launches, there are many opportunities that come along with having an operation like SpaceX in the Valley.

“This is a new chance for this area, and I think the economic benefit and the infusion of both capital and interest into the region is going to really spark some incredible things,” said Marija Jette, the media director for STARSociety.

She said she has seen families highly interested in their children’s future with space exploration.

But people of all ages and from all areas are expressing excitement about the upcoming launch.

“Pretty excited, I mean just the idea of coming down here is pretty cool, and then today is actually the first time being on site. So, I figured I would hand out for the day and have a look,” said Jax Macky, a space enthusiast from Wisconsin.

Macky sold all his property and purchased a cargo truck to call home as he takes an adventure to SpaceX, ahead of the launch.

“What everyone is kind of talking about is the 17th is kind of like the day that this is going to go. It’s a good possibility for that to happen. So, I’m pretty optimistic that things will go pretty well,” said Macky.

Macky, STARSociety, community members, and people across the world will all be waiting to witness history in the Rio Grande Valley.