SpaceX launches could boost local economy

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (KVEO) — Hundreds of spectators came to Isla Blanca Park on South Padre Island to watch SpaceX’s Starship SN8 prototype take flight on Wednesday.

“It’s the perfect location where it’s at, right at the tip of the gulf there,” said Raul Garcia, the director of marketing and management for Cameron County venues. “In my opinion, it’s probably one of the best locations to see the launch.”

Only five miles from the SpaceX launch facility, spectators have a great view of any launches, and landings, fiery or otherwise.

These launches are already helping local businesses. Valley Central spoke with restaurant owners over the phone and they said that while this last week wasn’t necessarily busier than this time last year, most of the customers they spoke with were only in the area to watch the rocket launch.

SpaceX tourism could be an emerging trend for south Texas. On Twitter after the launch, Elon Musk thanked South Texas and called it ‘the gateway to Mars‘.

From Elon Musk’s Twitter account

Garcia says the Cameron County Amphitheater Event Center has big plans for future launches.

“Make festivals out of it, make concerts out of it. Tie it in together at the same time there are launches going on,” said Garcia.

Garcia encourages people to visit Isla Blanca Park and the Cameron County Amphitheater Event Center before the next launch to see what it provides.

“For future launches it’ll be here so they can have an idea,” said Garcia. “And believe me, they will not be disappointed.”