SpaceX: Boca Chica Beach closed for test flight

BOCA CHICA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Boca Chica Beach and State Highway 4 will see partial closures by order of Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino, Jr.

State Highway 4 will be closed from FM 1419, Oklahoma Avenue, up to the entrance of Boca Chica Beach.

The closures are in place due to planned “space flight activity”, by SpaceX.

The closures are set for Jan. 26 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

However, if SpaceX doesn’t complete its testing in that time frame, closures on Jan. 27 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. or Jan. 28 from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. can be arranged to accommodate SpaceX, Trevino said.