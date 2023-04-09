BOCA CHICA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — SpaceX has fully stacked its Starship rocket in preparation for its first-ever integrated test flight, expected later this month.

The aim of Starship is to carry people and cargo to the moon, Mars and beyond, according to the SpaceX website. The rocket consists of the 33-engine booster named Super Heavy and a carrier spacecraft known as Starship, both of which are designed to be fully reusable.

The company took to Twitter Thursday to showcase the fully stacked ship at its Starbase facility on Boca Chica Beach. SpaceX says it is working toward a launch rehearsal next week to be followed by the first launch attempt about a week later.

Later Thursday, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted that the ship is stacked and “ready to launch next week.” However, there has been no confirmation of a flight test by the company or the Federal Aviation Administration for the week of April 10.

An advisory from the FAA stated the primary launch date for Starship Super Heavy at the SpaceX Boca Chica launch site is April 17 with no backup dates as of Friday.

According to reports, the FAA website noted backup dates for the 18 through 21 on Thursday which have since been deleted. On Friday, the FAA plan advisory cited thunderstorms for its update.

The last major testing event for the highly anticipated launch was a static-fire test of the Super Heavy booster conducted on Feb. 9.

On that day 31 of the 33 Raptor engines, reusable methalox full-flow staged-combustion rocket engines, fired.

While SpaceX referred to the upcoming launch as the “first integrated flight test” of Starship, fans are speculating it could attempt to go orbital.